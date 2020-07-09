Controversial Man United penalty vs Aston Villa breaks the Premier League record

It makes sense that the bigger clubs will get more penalties – they tend to attack more and that will create more situations for fouls in the box.

It’s also very possible that refs are intimidated into giving spot kicks due to the crowd, but VAR should’ve cut down on the controversy.

The problem is that they seem reluctant to overturn anything that could be seen as a judgement call, and that was seen in the Man United game tonight.

Bruno Fernandes effectively stops his momentum so he clatters into an Aston Villa defender, but the ref gave the penalty and United went 1-0 up.

Even Gary Neville conceded on the Sky Sports commentary that he didn’t think it was a foul, and it’s interesting that this stat has now emerged:

13 penalties this season for Man Utd – no team has ever had more in a PL season — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) July 9, 2020

You could even argue that Bruno Fernandes should’ve been punished as he managed to rake his studs down the Villa defender’s shins in the process of winning the foul.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team have been incredible to watch in recent weeks, but having a helping hand from the refs has also played it’s part.