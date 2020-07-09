It’s a moment that has been thirty years in the making.

Although there will be no supporters to witness it, the sight of Liverpool raising the Premier League trophy aloft will be just as momentous an achievement for everyone connected with the Reds as all those that have gone before.

Jordan Henderson’s little run on the spot before turning and thrusting a trophy skywards has become a ritual for Liverpool, and whilst he’s expected to do the honours after the Chelsea match, ironically, he may be in a similar position to John Terry when the Blues won the Champions League back in 2012, according to Empire of the Kop.

That’s because Henderson had to be replaced during Liverpool’s victory at Brighton, and Empire of the Kop suggest that the midfielder could have a reasonably serious injury.

To that end, it’s unlikely that the captain will play in Liverpool’s final few Premier League games, but he would then still have to don a full kit in order to take his place in front of his team-mates ready for another iconic moment.