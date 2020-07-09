Everton left-back Lucas Digne truly is a classy performer, and he’s shown his quality again tonight with an assist for Richarlison against Southampton.

Watch below as the Frenchman pings a perfect long through-ball to Richarlison, who does the rest with a fine touch and finish to make it 1-1 in the Premier League clash at Goodison Park…

This comes amid Digne being linked as an option for Chelsea this summer as they eye a new left-back, as recently reported by ESPN.

This superb piece of play shows Digne could be an upgrade for Frank Lampard’s side, who surely need better options than the unconvincing Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri in that area of the pitch.