There’s been a major Kai Havertz transfer update as Bild journalist Christian Falk claims Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been in contact with the player in recent times to persuade him to move to Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international is an exciting young talent who has also been linked with Chelsea’s rivals Manchester United in a potential £90million move by the Manchester Evening News.

Chelsea fans will now hope that Rudiger’s fine work, or “Agent Rudi” as Falk calls him in his tweet below, can persuade Havertz to choose the Blues over the Red Devils this summer…

Update @kaihavertz29 & @ChelseaFC: Agent Rudi is on his new mission! True: @ToniRuediger is in contact with Havertz since a couple of weeks and tries to convince him — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 9, 2020

Chelsea could really do with signing a top talent like Havertz, with the 21-year-old perhaps an ideal long-term replacement for Eden Hazard, who has been missed since leaving for Real Madrid while CFC were under a transfer ban last summer.

Rudiger recently made it clear he’d welcome this signing, as he spoke about his experiences of training alongside Havertz with the German national team.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Rudiger responded to the speculation by saying: “Kai is talented, when I saw him train with the Germany national team I was like, ‘wow!’

“I would be lying to you if I said I didn’t want him at Chelsea.”