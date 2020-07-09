“He can polish Mason’s boots”: These Man United fans feel they don’t need Jack Grealish after another great Greenwood performance

It’s always interesting when a player plays against a team they are heavily linked with, as it should give them a lot of motivation to play well.

The Evening Standard were one of many outlets to link Man United with a move for Jack Grealish recently, and he had a great chance to show Ole Gunnar Solskjaer what he could do tonight.

Unfortunately he didn’t really get into the game, Aston Villa were fairly dreadful and there was little Grealish could do to lift them.

When you look at this Man United team it’s clear that Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are the perfect pair to handle the playmaking duties in the centre of the park, while it’s going to be hard to leave Mason Greenwood out too.

A few Man United fans took to Twitter to give their verdict on Grealish’s performance tonight, and they don’t sound too fussed about him:

Nowhere near United's best performance since we came out of lockdown but didn't need to be. Team had a 30 minute warm down after the third went in. Villa are shit and down. Grealish? Suppose he can polish Mason's boots. — No Question About That (@nqatpod) July 9, 2020

Think maybe we need to reconsider this Grealish malarkey. Does nothing for me. #AVLMUN — Stevo (@I_stevo_I) July 9, 2020

Grealish is more of a showboat, I don’t want United to go for him and if Greenwood keeps playing like this, I don’t know if we even need Sancho 😛 — Aayush Shukla (@AayushS21399449) July 9, 2020

United dont need to sign Grealish or Sancho, got a right player in Greenwood! — Sneaky Pete (@PDLiversidge) July 9, 2020

Mason Greenwood has been outstanding since the restart and he’s showing he can be a reliable starter in the team, so it’s possible that Jack Grealish might not even get into the United team just now.