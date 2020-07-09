Hope for the end of Premier League VAR controversy as FIFA gain control of all rulings

It’s understandable that there were going to be some teething problems with VAR this season, but it’s been a total shambles.

The system was designed to cut out refereeing mistakes, but we’ve actually seen it delay and often ruin games by making ludicrous rulings.

It sounds like the Premier League were implementing some rules that others weren’t, and a report from The Times has given hope that the system will improve.

They say that the Premier League will no longer have the power to flexibly use the system, as FIFA have managed to gain control of the rules.

That might not sound exciting on paper, but it becomes much more promising when you learn that the legendary Italian ref Pierluigi Collina heads up that committee, and if anyone can help get it right then it’s him.

The report claims that the English interpretation of the system meant there was scope for some common sense to be applied in some places, but we were still waiting to see evidence of that anyway.

Hopefully this will bring some consistency, but it also shows that VAR is here to stay.