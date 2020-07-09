Injury blow for Chelsea as breakthrough star ruled out for the rest of the season

It’s expected that Chelsea will add to their squad this summer, so it’s important for the current squad to impress in the last few games of the season.

Billy Gilmour has been talked about as a great talent for a while, but he’s still young and Frank Lampard has been slowly introducing him to the first team.

It looked like he was set to get a regular run of games in the first team between now and the end of the season, so this injury has come at the worst possible time:

It sounds like a bad knee injury that could keep him out for up to three months, so this could also have a knock on effect into next season too.

It could rule him out of any pre season games so that immediately puts him on the back foot, while it could also make it difficult to secure a loan move if Chelsea wanted him to go out and gain more experience for next season.

The report confirms that he needs surgery and it sounds like the three month diagnosis is a worst case scenario, so hopefully he manages to return to fitness sooner than expected.