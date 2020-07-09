Possible U-turn on Jack Grealish Manchester United transfer after surprise development

Manchester United could reportedly cool their interest in a transfer deal for Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish in a surprise U-turn.

According to the Telegraph, the Red Devils are optimistic about renewing Paul Pogba’s contract at Old Trafford, which could change their transfer plans.

Pogba’s form has improved lately, and that combined with the superb form of January signing Bruno Fernandes could mean Man Utd are less in need of spending big on a new signing in that area of the pitch.

Grealish has shone for Villa in recent times and looks like he’d make a fine fit in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, though there may well not be room for him in the squad if Pogba commits his future.

One imagines United fans will have mixed feelings about this somewhat surprise development, with Grealish so long linked strongly with the club.

The 24-year-old was recently reported to be edging closer to joining United by the Express, and some MUFC supporters may well feel he’d be a better option than Pogba.

The Frenchman has had his struggles in his time with United, and it remains to be seen if he can really improve and perform on a consistent basis despite looking better since the Premier League restart.