Video: Keane explains Pogba improvement for Man Utd, Evra teases him in response

Manchester United legend Roy Keane couldn’t resist a little dig at Paul Pogba, but actually gave a good explanation as to why his form for the Red Devils seems to have improved.

Watch below as the former United captain states his opinion that Pogba looks relieved to no longer be being relied on as a leader in this team, even if the Irishman still thinks he likes being the centre of attention with his antics on social media…

?"I don't think he wants to be a leader, he does not want to be the main guy, he may want to on social media, I'm glad of that" ? ?"Maybe he could have a dance and I will ask him to send me the video and I will give it to Roy" ? Roy Keane & @Evra on Paul Pogba pic.twitter.com/cKZwdcyULU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 9, 2020

Another United great, Patrice Evra, teased Keane by saying he’ll get a video of Pogba dancing and show it to him.

Pogba has had his ups and downs in his time at Old Trafford, but he was superb for Man Utd in their 3-0 win over Aston Villa tonight.