La Liga giants hope to take advantage of recent signings and sign injury prone Arsenal star

It’s always frustrating when an injury prone player leaves the club and suddenly gets over their issues somewhere else, but there can come a point where it’s best to just let someone go.

It’s often said that a player’s best ability needs to be their availability, and Hector Bellerin has suffered injury after injury at Arsenal.

Hopefully he’s over them now and it would be good to see him get a run of games, but a report from The Express has suggested that he could be on his way out of the club.

READ MORE: Juventus have offered Aaron Ramsey to Chelsea in exchange for midfield ace

They indicate that Sevilla are hopeful of signing him after Arsenal signed Cedric Soares on a permanent deal. There’s never been anything official to say the Portuguese player would be first choice, but that’s how it’s perceived here.

As a result, Arsenal are now prepared for bids, but there isn’t a suggestion as to how much he would cost.

It’s a decision that can only be judged in hindsight, as it could prove to be a masterstroke if Cedric establishes himself and the money can be used to strengthen the rest of the squad.

The problem is that Cedric has had his own injury issues, so selling Bellerin could leave them short of numbers if injuries do strike.

He’s a popular player at Arsenal and it would be a shame if he had to move, but you could also understand it if the club take a risk and decide to cash in.