Leeds Utd face Stoke City at 17:00GMT – If you want to watch the game here’s all you need to know:

How to Watch Leeds v Stoke Live Streaming

What Time does Leeds v Stoke kickoff?

The match kicks off at 17:00 on Thursday 9th July 2020.

Where is Leeds v Stoke being played?

The match is being played at Elland Road, Leeds, Yorkshire, England.

Leeds United will restore a six point gap to third placed Brentford with a win over struggling Stoke early this evening.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side moved another step closer to the Premier League with a comfortable 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers last time out. Patrick Bamford opened the scoring to give him his 15th goal of the season and the striker, who’s come under some criticism this campaign, is 7/2 to open the scoring at Elland Road.

Stoke handed themselves a lifeline with a thumping 4-0 win against fellow strugglers Barnsley on Saturday. Sam Vokes and Tom Ince scored either side of a Tyrese Campbell brace to lift the Potters out of the bottom three.

But with just six points separating Boro in 18th and Luton in 24th Michal O’Neil knows there’s still plenty of work to do to ensure Stoke’s Championship status next season.

Leeds have won four of their last five at Elland Road, conceding once in a 1-1 draw with Luton during their last home outing. They’re 5/4 to win to nil.

Stoke’s last away win was at West Brom in January, where they secured a 1-0 victory. They’re 17/1 to win by the same scoreline at Leeds. January was also the last time the Potters recorded back to back league wins.

In the reverse fixture Leeds dominated from start to finish, winning the game 3-0. It’s 13/10 for Leeds to win with a -1 handicap.

Leeds, looking to return to the top of the Championship, are as short as 4/9 to bag all three points. The draw is available at 17/5 while Stoke can be backed at 7/1.

Live Stream Terms & Conditions