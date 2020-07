Robert Lewandowski cheekily trolls his WAG during workout video

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski cheekily trolled his wife Anna Lewandowska during her workout video.

The Poland international can be seen in the clip below enjoying the view as his stunning missus bends over just in front of him!

Lewandowski during his wife's training video. ?pic.twitter.com/kmmNiTHsVb — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 9, 2020

Lewandowski will be relaxing after the end of the Bundesliga season, and it seems he’s keen to join in with his wife’s workout sessions.

From this video and some of the pictures on her Instagram, we can see why!