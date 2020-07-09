Liverpool have already got more points after 34 games this season than Manchester United have ever achieved in a Premier League campaign.

The Reds, who have already won the title, are currently on 92 points after an incredible year in which they’ve absolutely dominated the English top flight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side could well finish with the highest ever points tally in Premier League history, as they have 12 still to play for that could see them with a final tally of 104 points.

Liverpool managed an incredible 97 points last season despite only finishing second to Manchester City, who hold the current record for total points with 100 in 2017/18.

Still, in terms of their historic rivals Man Utd, Liverpool have already beaten their best ever tally, as the Red Devils have never managed more than 91 in a 38-game season…

Liverpool have more points after 34 games than Manchester United have ever recorded in a @premierleague season (20 team division) — Simon (@StatsSwearwords) July 8, 2020

Sir Alex Ferguson’s side did manage it when the Premier League was 42 games long, but his other best final tallies came with 91 points in 1999/00 and 90 points in 2008/09.

It really goes to show how remarkably consistent LFC have been this term, and it doesn’t look like they’re going to slow down after an impressive showing to beat Brighton 3-1 last night.

United fans will no doubt point to their memorable treble-winning campaign of 1998/99, while Arsenal will always have the 2003/03 ‘Invincibles’ side that didn’t lose a single game, but this Liverpool team is sure to go down in history for the way they’ve swept everyone aside this term.