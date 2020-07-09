Liverpool face anxious wait after key figure picks up injury during win over Brighton

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp remained tight-lipped on Jordan Henderson’s knock in the win over Brighton as the Reds face an anxious wait for more detailed news.

The Reds sealed a 3-1 victory over Brighton in midweek, with captain Henderson scoring their second goal as they made a fast start to lead 2-0 after just eight minutes.

However, he was replaced by James Milner with 10 minutes to go, and there is some concern over the seriousness of his knock and whether or not it will now force him to sit on the sidelines as a result.

With the Premier League title already won and with nothing else left to play for, it won’t be a major concern for the Merseyside giants, but it will be disappointing for Henderson if he has to miss any playing time as the Reds look to cap off what has been a brilliant campaign and eventually lift the trophy.

“I don’t know [how serious it is], I don’t know, honestly. I didn’t see the situation back on the pitch, but I know that it will not be nothing, probably. That’s how it is, but we have to wait. I cannot say more,” Klopp is quoted as saying by the club’s site.

When asked if Henderson is on crutches, he replied: “I have had press since the game is over, so I have no idea how he left the dressing room.”

Liverpool face Burnley on Saturday and so it remains to be seen if their captain is available for selection, but based on Klopp’s comments above, it sounds as though he will undergo further scans and tests in the coming days to determine the seriousness of the problem.

That in turn will offer clarification on how long it might take for him to recover, if even necessary, and so Liverpool will be hoping that it’s nothing that will prevent him from training in the next two days and that Henderson will be in contention on Saturday.