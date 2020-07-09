We’ve got the latest Liverpool transfer news rounded up in one place for you as the Premier League champions prepare for next season.

First up, there’s a done deal alert as the Reds have confirmed the signing of Polish wonderkid Fabian Mrozek from FC Wroclaw.

The 16-year-old is a talented young goalkeeper who looks to have a big future in the game, and he’s set to link up with the LFC youth team at Anfield.

Elsewhere, Thiago Alcantara Liverpool transfer talk won’t die down, but the Merseyside giants have been warned about a possible move for the Spain international.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, former Liverpool left-back Christian Ziege admitted that, while he’s a fan of the player, he’s unsure if he’d be the right fit for Premier League football, or for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play.

“I have to say I love this player – he is a fantastic player but I’m not sure he fits into the Premier League and the Klopp style of playing,” he said. “I think where he is, Bayern Munich, is a good place for him. Or maybe a Spanish team. I’m not 100% sure (about joining Liverpool), although he is a fantastic player so he will handle it somehow. I’m just not 100% sure it’s right for him.”

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will take note of this advice, or if Alcantara himself might now think twice before moving to England.

Finally, Philippe Coutinho’s potential return to Anfield has been talked up once again.

According to Gabriel Agbonlahor, Coutinho could rejoin the Reds if he apologises for the manner of his departure to Barcelona in 2018.

