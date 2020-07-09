Man United could take a chance on injury prone Barcelona star as a cheaper Jadon Sancho alternative

Every transfer story that goes on for months will suddenly feature reports of alternatives as the buying club looks to try and force the matter.

It’s an open secret that Man United are desperately trying to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, but Mundo Deportivo have reported that Ousmane Dembele could now be seen as an alternative.

They quote a report from The Athletic (subscription required) in suggesting that United are trying to limit their spending this summer, and it does mean Dembele could be a viable option.

He’s had a horrible time in Barcelona as injuries and being viewed as the fourth choice attacker in a system that relies on three forwards have severely limited his playing time.

It means he’s been restricted to flashes and cameos here and there, and it’s actually hard to tell if he would be a good signing.

Man United would need to be sure that his injury troubles were behind him as there’s no point in signing someone purely for the treatment table, but it’s also easy to forget that he’s only 23.

If they could get him back to the form he showed at Borussia Dortmund then he could be a great signing, but you have to think the fans will still want Sancho if it’s possible.

It’s also worth remembering that this could be a diversion tactic to try and force Dortmund to sell their current star, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.