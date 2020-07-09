Many Manchester United fans are optimistic about their team’s chances tonight as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names an unchanged line up to take on Aston Villa.

The Red Devils have looked good recently, and thrashed Bournemouth 5-2 in their last Premier League clash, with wonderkid Mason Greenwood in particularly dazzling form.

The 18-year-old gets in to Solskjaer’s starting line up again this evening and loads of Man Utd supporters now think he could be set for a hat-trick, judging by the reaction on Twitter.

Greenwood scored twice in the win over Bournemouth, but it would be quite something if he could follow that up with three goals against Villa tonight.

United remain in the hunt for a top four spot, but it won’t be easy for them to catch up with Chelsea between now and the end of the season.

Still, it seems their fan-base is really buzzing to see Greenwood in action tonight…

Let’s goooo greenwood hat trick incoming — Tom (@TLangz7) July 9, 2020

Greenwood Hattrick incoming don’t @ me argue with your Mum — Kurohige (@abuubakar98) July 9, 2020

Another Greenwood masterclass incoming https://t.co/mA6oZkU21w — Skœmp (@skompofyale) July 9, 2020

Greenwood hattrick incoming. Mark this tweet. — Himansh (@fanbissaka) July 9, 2020

Another masterclass incoming from Mason Greenwood tonight ? pic.twitter.com/5Pkp4S72Fd — ? (@UtdAidan) July 9, 2020