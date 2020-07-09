Mason Greenwood may be impressing again for Manchester United, but many Red Devils fans are concerned by the dip in form of Marcus Rashford.

Both players are top young talents who’ve risen from United’s academy into their first-team, but at the moment Greenwood looks the more effective player, and arguably like the one who looks more like he’s been playing at this level for years.

Despite Man Utd leading 2-0 against Aston Villa at half time, it seems many of their supporters are unimpressed with Rashford’s lack of impact during the game, with some tweeting that they want him taken off for the second half.

It remains to be seen if the England international can get back to his best for United, and it may well be that there isn’t really room for both him and Greenwood in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack.

The performances of United’s 18-year-old wonderkid are a big positive, but could it be that it comes at a cost as Rashford struggles to remain the main man up front?

Here’s some half time reaction as many MUFC fans bemoan Rashford’s display so far…

Rashford invisible whole game, needs replacing in Summer if we wanna be a serious club. — ????? ??????? #OleOut (@OleOutPlease) July 9, 2020

Sell Rashford ?? — abur cubur (@starnhlumayo) July 9, 2020

Greenwood is better than Rashford pls — TemiTope (@Talabi_tee) July 9, 2020

Rashford needs to wake up. I don't know how much of this his poor form I can take any longer — Olaotan (@Capable_lishaa) July 9, 2020

He'll be replacing Rashford as it stands. https://t.co/yTk5OYVGRr — THE Living Legend. (@omnisavage) July 9, 2020

Rashford shouldn't be anywhere near that starting 11.. Man has been poor since the restart https://t.co/MZOc4GKmc7 — Lee Mang (@nobecwayne) July 9, 2020

Rashford has been in poor form since coming back from injury.. — $@muel Ogb@ (@psogba10) July 9, 2020

People are deluded if they think Sancho replaces Greenwood in our strongest 11. Rashford needs to be sweating because it's his place up for grabs. — Fraser (@Fraser_mufc1) July 9, 2020

Rashford has been AWFUL poor first touch and everything. Lethargic we need him to come back to form #AVLMUN — danin ted (@danin_ted) July 9, 2020