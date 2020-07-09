Menu

“Needs replacing” – Mason Greenwood impresses again but these Man Utd fans notice one big negative against Aston Villa

Mason Greenwood may be impressing again for Manchester United, but many Red Devils fans are concerned by the dip in form of Marcus Rashford.

Both players are top young talents who’ve risen from United’s academy into their first-team, but at the moment Greenwood looks the more effective player, and arguably like the one who looks more like he’s been playing at this level for years.

Despite Man Utd leading 2-0 against Aston Villa at half time, it seems many of their supporters are unimpressed with Rashford’s lack of impact during the game, with some tweeting that they want him taken off for the second half.

It remains to be seen if the England international can get back to his best for United, and it may well be that there isn’t really room for both him and Greenwood in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack.

The performances of United’s 18-year-old wonderkid are a big positive, but could it be that it comes at a cost as Rashford struggles to remain the main man up front?

Here’s some half time reaction as many MUFC fans bemoan Rashford’s display so far…

