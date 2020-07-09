Rafael van der Vaart aims extraordinary dig at Manchester United captain Harry Maguire

Rafael van der Vaart has aimed an extraordinary dig at Harry Maguire as he continues to push his apparent anti-Maguire agenda.

The Dutchman mocked the Manchester United defender earlier this season, comparing him to a non-league player, and has once again taken a swipe at him.

This time, Van der Vaart has seemed to accuse Maguire of laughing at other professionals as he takes home his huge pay packet despite knowing he’s no good!

He said: “I think Maguire goes home every day and tells his wife: ‘I screw up, but I earn so much. They really believe I’m good.’

“We need a left footed centre-back” – Solskjaer spotted tapping up Man Utd transfer target! Click here to find out who.

“I really think so, he laughs at everyone.”

This is pretty ugly from one former professional to another, and the former Spurs man would do well to show a bit more class with his punditry in future, even if he does have criticisms of Maguire’s performances.