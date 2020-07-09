Manchester United are reportedly the latest club in the running alongside Chelsea for the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz.

The Germany international is one of Europe’s most exciting young talents and has been the subject of much recent speculation, with the latest from the Manchester Evening News suggesting Man Utd are also one of his suitors.

The report states Chelsea still look the favourites to land the £90million-rated youngster, but that United are also looking at him as an option to strengthen in attack.

The MEN claim, however, that United’s priority is still Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who is another elite young talent impressing in the Bundesliga.

Havertz could be a good alternative, however, with the 21-year-old capable of playing a variety of attacking midfield roles, either as a number ten or out wide, and perhaps even up front as a false nine.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have struggled for consistency this season and that could see them narrowly miss out on a top four spot.

It seems clear more strengthening is needed at Old Trafford, and Havertz would do nicely as someone to add a bit of spark for MUFC in the final third.