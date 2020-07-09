Menu

Video: Solskjaer makes prediction about Greenwood after latest masterclass for Man United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has predicted that Mason Greenwood will only continue to get better after his outstanding recent form for the club.

The 18-year-old has shown himself to be one of the finest young talents in Europe this season, and was on the score sheet again against Aston Villa with a beautiful effort from outside the box.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Solskjaer commented that he felt Greenwood would only keep on getting better, and that he can go ‘very’ far in the game.

This is high praise from the Norwegian tactician, who was a top forward himself during his playing days at Old Trafford.

