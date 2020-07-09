The latest Man Utd transfer gossip is here as the Red Devils look to be edging closer to getting some major business done.

It could be that there has been a significant boost for United in their long-running pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The latest on the Sancho Man Utd saga is that Dortmund have lowered their asking price quite significantly, now accepting just £90million for their star player.

For perspective, this is down from £115m that the England international was recently estimated to cost, and it’s surely well within United’s price range.

Given that MUFC spent £80m-plus on Harry Maguire last summer, they can surely find £90m for an elite attacking talent like Sancho.

Elsewhere, there’s been a surprise development on the Jack Grealish transfer saga.

The 24-year-old Aston Villa star has long been linked as a top target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the deal now looks in some doubt.

Latest reports claim Man Utd may instead opt to hand Paul Pogba a new contract, with Solskjaer confident the France international will now stay at Old Trafford, which lessens the need to sign someone like Grealish in that area of the pitch.

Finally, there are also some slightly contradictory transfer rumours emerging as United are also linked with Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz.

Despite the Red Devils supposedly cooling their interest in a similar player in Grealish, it seems Havertz is still on their radar.

Reports claim United are now set to rival Chelsea for the £90m-rated Germany international as he looks set to leave his current club this summer.