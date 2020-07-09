Menu

Video: Bruno Fernandes tucks away penalty after controversial VAR decision favours Man United again

Aston Villa FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have got pretty lucky again when it comes to penalties in the Premier League.

Watch below as Bruno Fernandes puts away the spot kick with his usual quality, but many people on Twitter are complaining about the VAR decision here…

Fernandes’ fine form for Man Utd continues as his strike puts the Red Devils 1-0 up away to Aston Villa, but it’s yet another penalty for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

See below as many are unimpressed with this spot kick being given, with some slamming VAR and others pointing out quite how often these decisions seem to favour United…

More Stories Bruno Fernandes