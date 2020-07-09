Video: Bruno Fernandes tucks away penalty after controversial VAR decision favours Man United again

Manchester United have got pretty lucky again when it comes to penalties in the Premier League.

Watch below as Bruno Fernandes puts away the spot kick with his usual quality, but many people on Twitter are complaining about the VAR decision here…

Fernandes’ fine form for Man Utd continues as his strike puts the Red Devils 1-0 up away to Aston Villa, but it’s yet another penalty for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

See below as many are unimpressed with this spot kick being given, with some slamming VAR and others pointing out quite how often these decisions seem to favour United…

I am sorry, but that was not a penalty. VAR continues to be a joke? — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) July 9, 2020

Never a penalty ? — Ray Parlour (@RealRomfordPele) July 9, 2020

How the hell is that a pen? #villa — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) July 9, 2020

Manchester United been awarded 13 penalties in the Premier league this season. The same number as the bottom 8 teams combined. — Ayden (@AydenMalek) July 9, 2020

Man Utd win their 13th penalty of the Premier League this season pic.twitter.com/gBNgL7BX4S — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) July 9, 2020

United pens since the start of last season: 25 Burnley pens in their six PL seasons: 19 — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) July 9, 2020