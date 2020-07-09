Manchester United match incredible 33-year-old Liverpool record with win over Aston Villa

Admittedly this season has gone on for longer than ever before, but it’s incredible to think that we’ve gone from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being under severe pressure to building an exciting side in the same campaign.

For the first time in a long time, Man United are playing exciting attacking football and they carry multiple goal threats, and Solskjaer has to take a lot of credit for that.

Bruno Fernandes will also receive a lot of plaudits for his influence since arriving, but this stat shows just how dominant they’ve been in the past few games:

4 – Manchester United are the first side in @premierleague history to win four consecutive games by a margin of 3+ goals, with the last team to do so in the English top-flight being Liverpool in October 1987. Powerhouse. pic.twitter.com/5B2wmxEngS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 9, 2020

Critics will point to the opponents in this run – Aston Villa, Brighton, and Bournemouth are all in relegation trouble, while the win over Sheffield United was a bit more impressive.

Despite that, you can only beat what’s put in front of you, and that Premier League record shows just how impressive this run has been.

It’s interesting to note that a second Premier League record was set tonight after the controversial penalty that was awarded against Aston Villa.