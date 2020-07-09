Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tells Ed Woodward the three positions that need strengthened this summer

While it’s widely expected that the transfer market could slow down this summer, it still sounds like the top clubs might be in a position to make a few key signings.

Man United have been on a terrific run of form lately so in some ways you could understand it if they stuck with their current players, but a few key additions could really allow them to push on.

A report from The Telegraph via Football 365 has indicated where Solskjaer wants to strengthen, and it does make sense.

They claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Ed Woodward that he wants a new right winger, alongside another striker and a centre back.

They add that Jadon Sancho is still the first choice to fill that position on the right of the attack, but alternatives are being looked at.

It might seem harsh on Dan James who did a good job last season, but his abilities are better suited to being an impact sub just now, while he also had a poor run of form after a great start.

Goals haven’t been hard to come by but a different type of striker could be a useful addition when they need to change things up.

The new centre-back will probably be a new partner for Harry Maguire, and it does suggest that Victor Lindelof hasn’t impressed enough to make that spot his own.

No signings have been secured at this point, but it shows where the fans can expect the team to be strengthened this summer.