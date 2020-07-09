Manchester United have gone 3-0 up against Aston Villa thanks to a delightful finish by Paul Pogba from the edge of the box.

Still, it’s perhaps notable that Villa’s Jack Grealish – who has been linked strongly with the Red Devils by the Daily Express and others – didn’t cover himself in glory here…

Grealish seemed to try to close Pogba down, but basically just ended up ducking out of the way of the shot as it sailed past him and into the back of the net.

Man Utd have been superb this evening, scoring earlier through Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood.