The Premier League say it was the “wrong decision” to award the Manchester United penalty against Aston Villa on Thursday evening.

The Red Devils ended up taking the lead on their way to a 3-0 win over Aston Villa, in a result that could play a key role in sending their opponents down by the end of the season.

Confirmation from Match of the Day.. pic.twitter.com/JyxnCIUSyJ — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) July 9, 2020

Bruno Fernandes made no mistake from the spot, but Match of the Day confirm in the video above that the Premier League don’t support the VAR call that led to the spot kick being awarded.

Villa will not be happy, with the club already facing enough of a fight to stay up as it is without bizarre and controversial decisions going against them.