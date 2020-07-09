Real Madrid are looking to sell ace this summer against Zinedine Zidane’s wishes

Sometimes a player just doesn’t fit in at a club for whatever reason, and Luka Jovic just hasn’t got going at Real Madrid at all.

Big things were expected of him after a brilliant spell at Frankfurt, but he’s scored 2 goals in 16 La Liga games and just hasn’t looked good enough at all.

It would be a big call to sell him so quickly, but the reports coming out of Spain suggest that he could be sold this summer, even though Zidane still likes him.

Marca have indicated that Real are openly listening to offers for the striker who cost them €60m last summer, with many at the club marking him down as a massive disappointment.

It’s not just his performances that have caused issues, they also claim that he’s been exhibiting some strange behaviour – mainly surrounding his antics during lockdown where he traveled to Serbia and ignored La Liga rulings on his return.

The interesting thing here is that Zidane clearly doesn’t want him to go – Marca reported that he was signed because Zidane really wanted him, while an other report has quoted the manager in saying that he’s counting on Jovic for next season:

??? ZIDANE: "Jovic es muy bueno y contamos con él para el próximo año". pic.twitter.com/J8u7wDQB0i — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 9, 2020

Zidane has shown in the past that he can leave at any moment and Real need to look after their long term interests, so it will be interesting to see who wins in this battle.