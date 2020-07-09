Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is convinced that both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are going to be big stars in the future having seen first-hand their talent and work ethic.

The pair have both been influential for the Gunners this season, with Saka contributing four goals and 11 assists in 36 appearances, while also showing great versatility to play in defence too, and Martinelli has added 10 goals and four assists in 26 outings.

Given Saka and Martinelli are 18 and 19 respectively, there will undoubtedly be excitement at Arsenal over how they will develop and improve in the coming years, and that optimism is shared by Martinez who is seemingly convinced that they will go on to become top players and star names.

“I’m telling you, Saka and Martinelli are the future stars, not just for the Arsenal, but in the Premier League and in the world,” Martinez told talkSPORT, as quoted by the Metro. “They’re willing to listen, they do extra work away from the training ground, they get on with everyone in the club and when they’re on the field they do different stuff.

“They are different class. If they put it in their mind that they can be the best, they can reach that. Saka can be in the England team already, he’s the kind of player you need in your team.

“It’s not just about how much he gives you [on the pitch], he’s very positive and even with the top, experienced players that have been around, there are not many players like him. He’s a team player. I could give him my gloves and he would perform in goal, that’s Saka. I’m a bit worried, actually!”

Arsenal fans will undoubtedly be delighted to hear such high praise from a senior player on two of their big hopes for the future, as it sounds as though they have the necessary work ethic and desire to make it to the top.

Naturally, they’ll be hoping that the Gunners continue to move in the right direction to ensure that they realise their full potential at the Emirates and not elsewhere, but the signs are certainly promising at this stage and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang communicating a similar vision for Martinelli in January, as per his tweet below, it looks as though Martinez isn’t the only one with big hopes for the Brazilian starlet.

As for Saka, he recently signed a contract extension as seen in his tweet below, and so it looks as though the pair aren’t going anywhere in the foreseeable future.

Gabi’s gonna be a superstar ?? Not because of the Goal because of the attitude Energy and mindset ?? — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) January 18, 2020