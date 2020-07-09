Tottenham linked with £25m swoop for Chelsea star as Mourinho eyes reunion

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a raid on Chelsea this summer as Jose Mourinho eyes a reunion with Blues ace Kurt Zouma to bolster his defensive options.

Spurs have conceded 44 goals in their 33 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the second worst defensive record of the top 10 sides in the standings.

That said, Chelsea have the joint-worst having conceded 46, and so they will perhaps be considering defensive reinforcements of their own to try and shore things up at the back as they continue to battle to secure Champions League qualification.

However, as reported by The Sun, via the Express, it’s suggested that Mourinho could look for a solution that is familiar to him, with Zouma said to be on Tottenham’s transfer radar and they are also said to be confident of getting a deal done with their London rivals while a £25m bid is being touted.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for Frank Lampard this season as he has featured 36 times, but given the porous defence that they have struggled with all season, it remains to be seen if the Chelsea boss will be tempted to sell and use those funds to bring in a replacement to help solidify his backline.

As for Spurs, they’ll potentially have a void to fill this summer with stalwart Jan Vertonghen’s contract set to expire, and so Zouma could be drafted in with that in mind.

Time will tell if a deal can be done, as ultimately there is arguably also the question of whether or not Chelsea would be willing to allow their player to join and strengthen a direct rival.

If Lampard is open to an exit though and believes that Chelsea can improve in that area with a new signing, then perhaps it’s a scenario that suits all parties concerned.