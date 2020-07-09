Transfer tribunal will set fee for Liverpool ace after no break through in negotiations

It’s strange that a club can sign a player in the knowledge that a fee can be decided further down the line, so it’s always going to result in arguments.

Liverpool signed Harvey Elliott from Fulham last season, and he’s gone on to make a few appearances for the senior side this season.

The Guardian have reported that the clubs are still miles apart when it comes to agreeing a fee for the youngster, so a transfer tribunal will now need to get involved.

It’s claimed that Liverpool have offered around £750k to Fulham, but the Championship side are holding out for more than £7m.

It will be interesting to see what the fee is, because there are a few different factors to take into account here.

He’s clearly developed as a player this season and he’s good enough to be a fringe player for the Premier League champions, so Liverpool will hope the fee is decided on his status from last summer and not from now.

It’s also possible that the current global situation could result in a more lenient ruling as clubs are feeling the pinch financially, but Fulham will hope that’s not the case.

Fulham will also hope that they are granted a percentage of any future fee if Liverpool sell him, but it’s not clear what the expected result is at this point.