Video: Arsenal’s alternative to Thomas Partey shows his class with a dominant headed goal from a corner

When you think of Arsenal in a defensive sense, you tend to think of clumsiness, a lack of composure and mistakes that cost the team.

What they need is a dominant and composed presence in the centre of the team to help control things, and they do appear to be looking for that kind of player this summer.

ESPN recently confirmed that they were still hoping to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, but Porto midfielder Danilo has emerged as a cheaper alternative.

They won’t be looking to sign him as a goal threat, but he showed tonight that he could bring a dominant threat from set pieces too:

Pictures from Sport TV.

ESPN suggest that the Portuguese international would be cheaper than Partey in both his transfer fee and his wages, so he could be an interesting addition if he made the move.