Video: Embarassing moment for Juventus star as he’s caught goading AC Milan player before their epic comeback

You have to think that kind of thing will happen in most games, but the lack of fans just now means we can hear more of what does on between players.

Juventus were 2-0 up and cruising against AC Milan this week, before three goals in five minutes turned the game on it’s head and the eventually went on to win the game 4-2.

Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny was caught on camera goading Ante Rebic when Juve were 2-0 up, and this must be tough for him to watch back:

It’s very important that you don’t start giving it the big one until the result is certain, but this shows that Juve were probably complacent at this point in the game.