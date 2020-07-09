Diego Costa remains one of football’s real characters, and former Chelsea team-mate, Cesc Fabregas, has revealed a hilarious exchange between the centre-forward and Antonio Conte.

The Blues were playing against West Brom, and Fabregas had been warming up on the touchline with 20 minutes to play.

The Spaniard, recounting the story to Gary Lineker and Jermaine Jenas during a BBC interview, said that after about eight minutes Conte had still not brought him on, and that provoked Costa.

After the rant, detailed below, Fabregas was brought on, and promptly provided the assist for the centre-forward to win the game.