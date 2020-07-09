Menu

Video: “It’s in their DNA” – Roy Keane slams Spurs for another drab performance vs Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Tottenham FC
Players will come and go at clubs and it’s rare for anyone to stay anywhere for too long, so it’s remarkable when a club has a reputation that stays despite the turnover in playing staff.

Spurs have always been known as a team who will bottle it when it matters and opposing teams tend to think they are there for the taking.

The limped to a draw against Bournemouth tonight, and Roy Keane was particularly scathing with his assessment:

Spurs didn’t manage to get a shot on target against a team who look destined for relegation, but you almost expect that from Jose Mourinho’s teams.

He’s fine when it comes to setting his team up for a point against a good team, but he’s shown consistently that he can’t set up a team to attack.

Of course he’s trying to distract from this by moaning about a penalty decision again, but Roy Keane’s words are spot on.