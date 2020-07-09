Video: Man United fans will love Solskjaer’s response to breaking Premier League goal-scoring record

The last few years must have been frustrating for Man United fans, as their team went from being an intimidating side who played attacking football to just another top half side.

Things are starting to change, but it will take some time and positive results to make their opponents fear playing against them.

They broke a Premier League record tonight by winning their fourth consecutive game by three or more goals, but the fans will love Old Gunnar Solskjaer’s response to that:

?"We should have scored more in all of them Ole Gunnar Solskjær on winning 3-0 again pic.twitter.com/0bWwYCGUn9 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 9, 2020

He’s got a point as well, they’ve missed a lot of chances despite their comprehensive wins, and it shows he still wants his team to improve.

On the flip side they have to feel even more confident that they are creating so many chances in games, and it’s starting to look like the old Man United are back.