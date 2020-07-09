Menu

Video: Mason Greenwood scores again for Man United with a glorious powerful finish from the edge of the box

Aston Villa FC Manchester United FC
There always comes a point where a player goes from being a promising talent to a reliable first team option, and that moment may have come for Mason Greenwood.

He’s been outstanding in the past few games and he’s scored plenty of goals, and he’s shown his quality with his right foot tonight.

He gets a lot of power on his shots, and Pepe Reina has no chance with this effort tonight:

Pictures from Premier Sport

It’s a huge blow for Aston Villa who actually started the game well, but this will force them to attack in the second half, and United are already looking dangerous on the counter attack.

