Jose Mourinho produced a classic line after he was asked to react to Tottenham star Eric Dier’s four-match ban after his altercation with a fan in March.

Dier confronted a fan after the FA Cup clash with Norwich City back in March, and BBC Sport note how he has now been banned for four matches and fined £40,000 by the FA.

Mourinho has gone viral with his ‘I prefer not to speak’ responses to answers in the past as he avoids getting himself into hot water with the FA, as if he was to speak his mind freely he could subsequently face possible action himself from the governing body.

The Portuguese boss was at it again this week, as seen in the video below, as he was asked by a reporter for his thoughts on Dier’s ban, and he clearly didn’t want to join his player in the stands by offering his views on the decision to suspend him.

While he offers his answer with a wry smile, it’s classic Mourinho and no doubt many of us will be hoping to hear his thoughts on the matter at some stage as he often comes up with priceless answers to keep us entertained…