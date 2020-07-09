Video: Real Madrid loanee Takefuso Kubo finally gets his goal after a fine solo run

While Takefusa Kubo might not get a chance in the Real Madrid first team next season, he’s starting to show why he’s so highly rated.

La Liga limit squads to three non-EU players so Kubo might have to go out on loan again next season, but he finally got his goal tonight after some fine play.

Initially he looks stranded but takes on the defence to get his shot away, and he gets his reward as the ball is recycled back across for him to slam home:

Pictures from beIN Sports

It’s a huge goal that gives Mallorca a real chance of staying up, and you can see how much it means to him.