Although this season’s Premier League title race has been long since over and it was just a matter of when, not if, Liverpool would be crowned champions, it’s encouraging to see that the Reds aren’t just going through the motions in their final few games.

It would’ve been easy for Jurgen Klopp’s side to take their foot off of the pedal once their first English top flight title in 30 years had been confirmed, but the Reds appear intent on creating records that may never be beaten.

Having won 30 of their 34 Premier League games this season, they have become the fastest to have reached 30 wins in a single campaign in the history of the English Football League, per BBC Sport.

Further, the win at Brighton was Liverpool’s 13th away from Anfield this season, which is the joint-most they’ve ever won in a league season in their history.

Having also never won more than 30 league games in a single season (level with 1978-79 and 2018-19), one more victory will give them another record.

Under Klopp, there really does seem no limit to what this team can achieve.