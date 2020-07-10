Antonio Conte hopes to take advantage of Chelsea clear out by signing two former players for Inter

Chelsea have been making some impressive moves in the transfer market already, but it also means that some players will need to leave.

They are famous for hoarding players to loan out and eventually sell for a profit, and it means they tend to have a giant squad.

Goal.com have reported that a few players look set to leave the club this summer, and Antonio Conte is showing interest in two of his former players.

He’s been tracking Olivier Giroud for a while and although the report confirms he extended his deal to prevent him from leaving for free, he could still be on his way out this summer.

They also suggest that Inter are ready to pay up to £19m to sign Emerson Palmieri, which would be a no-brainer for Chelsea if that offer does come in.

Emerson hasn’t looked good enough at left back and selling him would free up some money to put towards a replacement, and the player would probably thrive under his old manager who can get the best out of his wing backs.

Nothing has been agreed at this point, but neither player will have a significant role to play at Chelsea next season, so it would make sense to cash in.