Arsenal may struggle to keep Real Madrid loanee as AC Milan make their move

Things are still up in the air about Arsenal’s recruitment this summer, and a lot could depend on Champions League qualification.

It does look unlikely but Mikel Arteta’s side are in a good run of form, while Leicester have completely gone off the rails at the worst time.

A report from The Express has indicated that qualifying for the competition could be the key to keeping Dani Ceballos next season, but there could be other problems too.

They confirm that Arteta is keen to keep the Real Madrid man after his loan expires this summer, but tight finances mean they probably can’t afford to sign him permanently at this point.

On top of that, they suggest that AC Milan have now approached Real Madrid about signing him, and that might be a tempting move for him to make.

The Guardian reported that Ralf Rangnick has agreed to take over at Milan from next season, so it looks like they might spend some money as they try to establish themselves as title challengers again.

They’ve had a few false dawns in the past few seasons but it does feel different this time, so Ceballos might fancy his chances of playing somewhere else next season.

Nothing has been agreed at this point, and it looks like it could come down to who qualifies for European football next year.