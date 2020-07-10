‘Best in the league’ – These Man United fans react to Bruno Fernandes winning Premier League Player of the Month

Manchester United maestro Bruno Fernandes has won the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for the second consecutive month.
The 25-year-old has contributed a total of 13 goals (seven goals and six assists) since joining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in January, this is more than any other player during that period.
As per BBC Sport, the Red Devils signed the Portugal international for an initial fee of £47m, in a deal that could be worth as much £67.7m (€80m).
Since the top-flight’s restart in June alone, Fernandes has scored five times and laid on five assists to his teammates – this return is nothing short of absolutely phenomenal.
A dream start ?
Here’s some reaction from Manchester United supporters to the playmaker’s impressive feats:
Fernandes’ arrival has massively lifted United, the Manchester outfit are now just one point off fourth-placed Leicester, they look certain to secure qualification for the Champions League.
The Portuguese star has already struck up a dangerous midfield partnership with Paul Pogba, if United can improve their defensive ranks in the transfer window – they could be outside contenders for the title.