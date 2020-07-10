His sensational current form has ensured that Mason Greenwood has played himself into a starting place in the Manchester United XI.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just can’t afford to leave him out at the moment, the youngster being on a hot goalscoring streak that shows no signs of abating.

Playing without the weight of expectation is also noticeable, and whilst it’s entirely probable that he would rise to the occasion if the stands at each ground were full of fans, it may be to his and therefore United’s benefit that he’s playing behind closed doors at present.

He showed again at Aston Villa just what a high-quality marksman he is, but United’s supporters weren’t happy with his goalscoring celebration.

Mason Greenwood needs to get a better goal celebration ASAP — KING????? (@mysterkingansah) July 9, 2020

Mason Greenwood should come up with a signature celebration already #AVLMUN — % (@skvoom) July 9, 2020

Frankly, if that is all that a demanding set of football fans have got to worry about, then they’ve not really got too much to worry about at all.

If Greenwood goes on to fill his obvious potential, then United have a world class striker on his hands.