Manchester United are building up a real head of steam as we head into the final few games of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

One of the chief reasons for their turnaround is the signing of Bruno Fernandes, who has been nothing short of a revelation since joining the club.

The Portuguese has yet to finish on the losing side for his new club and has been the conduit through which much of United’s attacking moves flow.

His burgeoning partnership with Paul Pogba has transformed the Frenchman’s own form and the turnaround in fortunes for the club since just before Christmas is marked.

Having recently been voted as the Premier League’s Player of the Month, noted by CaughtOffside, it’s now come to light that the midfielder has set a new record for the club.

With his seven goals and six assists for a total of 13 goal actions, he’s become the first Premier League player in history to manage that amount in his opening 10 games in the English top flight, per the Daily Star.

It’s no wonder that United look an entirely different outfit now than the one that couldn’t buy a win just a few months ago.

What a signing!