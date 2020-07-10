Celta’s game of goalkeeping brinkmanship has backfired badly

After trying to work the transfer system to their advantage, Celta Vigo have seen things backfire on them badly.

According to Football Espana, the Galicians signed striker, Nolito, as a replacement for injured back-up goalkeeper, Sergio Alvarez.

Unfortunately for the club, first choice custodian, Ruben Blanco, has now been ruled out for between four and five months after tearing his direct tendon of the right rectus femoris.

? Malas noticias no parte médico celeste. Rubén Blanco estará de baixa entre 4 e 5 meses por unha lesión no tendón directo do recto femoral dereito. Moitísimo ánimo, Rubén! ? #AfoutezaeCorazón ? https://t.co/Tk74Wwhu7f pic.twitter.com/6IlSN8YMKG — RC Celta ? #CandoHaiPaixón (@RCCelta) July 10, 2020

That leaves the team in the unfortunate position of having to use third-choice goalkeeper, Ivan Villar, for the remainder of the season, with Nolito having to be used as a back-up keeper and not as a striker – which Celta clearly signed him via the back door to be.

Given that there are still three games left to play in La Liga and Celta are only three points above Mallorca in the final relegation place, the decision to try and circumvent the transfer system could well come back to haunt them in the worst possible way.

They’d only have themselves to blame too.