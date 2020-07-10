Menu

Celta’s game of goalkeeping brinkmanship has backfired badly

Posted by

After trying to work the transfer system to their advantage, Celta Vigo have seen things backfire on them badly.

According to Football Espana, the Galicians signed striker, Nolito, as a replacement for injured back-up goalkeeper, Sergio Alvarez.

Unfortunately for the club, first choice custodian, Ruben Blanco, has now been ruled out for between four and five months after tearing his direct tendon of the right rectus femoris.

That leaves the team in the unfortunate position of having to use third-choice goalkeeper, Ivan Villar, for the remainder of the season, with Nolito having to be used as a back-up keeper and not as a striker – which Celta clearly signed him via the back door to be.

More Stories / Latest News

Given that there are still three games left to play in La Liga and Celta are only three points above Mallorca in the final relegation place, the decision to try and circumvent the transfer system could well come back to haunt them in the worst possible way.

They’d only have themselves to blame too.

 

More Stories Ivan Villar Nolito Ruben Blanco Sergio Alvarez