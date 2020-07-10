Champions League quarter-finals draw: Barcelona on collision course for Bayern Munich clash

UEFA have completed the draw for the remainder of this season’s Champions League, the tournament is set to resume next month, with all domestic leagues also being finished by then.

When the Coronavirus pandemic led to football being suspended across the world, four Round of 16 clashes had only played one leg.

All matches will be held in Portugal on neutral ground.

So, Real Madrid still have the chance to overturn their deficit over Manchester City, as do Juventus with the second-leg of their clash against Lyon.

Barcelona’s first-leg against Napoli ended 1-1, Lionel Messi’s unbelievable ability will still make the out-of-form side favourites, lining up a potentially massive Quarter-Finals clash with Bayern Munich.

Bayern hold a 3-0 lead over Chelsea heading into the second-leg of their tie, it will take heroics from the Blues to upset the odds and progress further in the tournament.

The UEFA Champions League draw is complete! ? Who will lift the trophy next month? ??#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/h7hYwKWw2K — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 10, 2020

The semi-finals draw was also complete, here’s the tournament tree and path to the final in full:

Something to look forward to in August ? The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals & semi-finals has just taken place ?? Which ties have caught your eye? pic.twitter.com/gkWTJTXNvO — Football Index (@FootballIndex) July 10, 2020

There are a couple of clashes that are set in stone though; RB Leipzig face off against Atletico Madrid and Atalanta are set for a mammoth challenge against French powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain.

The left side of the above tournament tree presents by far the hardest path for sides hoping to reach the final, as it will be impossible to evade an elite side out of the bunch of Barcelona, Bayern, Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester City.