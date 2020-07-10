According to the MailOnline, Chelsea are set to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, with the Blues the only side willing to pay the 21-year-old’s £90m release clause.

The Mail adds that Chelsea are primed to sign the versatile attacker despite interest from Spanish powerhouses Real Madrid.

Chelsea have certainly made a splash since serving their transfer ban, with the Blues already pre-agreeing summer deals for Havertz’s international teammate Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.

Havertz has firmly established himself as one of the most exciting players in world football over the last couple of years, the ace has been sensational for Leverkusen.

Havertz scored 16 goals and chipped in with nine assists in 42 appearances across all competitions this season, the attacker seems set to test himself on a bigger stage with a top club.

Havertz is primarily used in a central attacking midfield role but the talent has shown he’s just as potent a threat when being deployed as a right-winger or centre-forward.

The youngster’s versatility could be exactly what Frank Lampard needs to make his side more free-flowing in attack, with the ace alongside the likes of Werner and Ziyech – even the Premier League’s best defences would be left guessing.

The wonderkid has already won 11 caps for Germany and he’s shaping up to go into next summer’s delayed European championships as one of Die Mannschaft’s key players.

Havertz excited Chelsea fans last month when he teased a move to Stamford Bridge after Werner’s transfer to west London was announced.