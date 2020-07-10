Chelsea’s signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig has put real pressure on the Blues’ current front line to perform, and their recent decision on Tammy Abraham has really put the cat amongst the pigeons.

The youngster has come on leaps and bounds under Frank Lampard’s tutelage, and, as the Daily Mirror report, with Abraham reaching 15 goals in the 2019/20 season, the club have extended his current contract until 2023.

It would indicate that they do see him as part of their future plans and to that end, he’ll give Lampard the headache that all managers profess to love.

That being they have too much talent at their disposal that deciding who to leave out is a real conundrum.

Not to mention that the club are still evidently keen on bringing Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz to the club, per the Daily Mail, with he too providing an omnipresent goal threat.

If Lampard is able to guide the Blues into the Champions League at the first attempt, they’ll surely be well equipped up front to fight for silverware on all fronts.