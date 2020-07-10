Concern for Liverpool as influential ace could miss start of next season with injury

Liverpool have reportedly suffered a potential blow as it’s suggested that Jordan Henderson’s knee injury could be serious enough to force him to miss the start of next season.

The 30-year-old has been a pivotal figure for the Reds this year and has been a major driving force as they ended their wait for a Premier League title.

Henderson has made 40 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing five assists, and there is no doubt over how important the captain is for the Merseyside giants and Jurgen Klopp.

After coming off late on in the win over Brighton this week, The Guardian now report that his injury could be more serious than first thought, as it’s suggested that while he is expected receive scan results on Friday to reveal the extent of the problem, there are fears that he might have suffered ligament damage in his knee.

In turn, it’s added that could not only rule him out of the last four games of this campaign, but also the start of the next given the quick turnaround after the adjusted schedule due to the pandemic, and if that is indeed the case, that will be a huge blow for Liverpool to be without him for any period of time.

Klopp certainly has quality and depth in his squad, and that has been a key factor in their success over the last two years as they’ve had options to ensure that they can continue to compete on multiple fronts even when key players are ruled out.

However, Henderson’s leadership and ability to set the standard with his energy and tenacity are invaluable qualities on and off the pitch, and so it will be a setback if he isn’t available to start the new season.

Such a touted recovery timetable would certainly be disruptive regardless as it appears he could spend the coming weeks and months in rehabilitation if the seriousness of the injury is confirmed on Friday.